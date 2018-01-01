Buzios City (Day Tour from Rio)

The Find Your Rio host will come and find you at the designated meeting point in Rio de Janeiro, before starting your trip to Búzios, which will take approximately 3 hours. The boat will be waiting to take you on a journey of about two and a half hours. You will travel over calm waters and pass the region’s beautiful beaches. Stops are flexible during the trip, allowing you to spend more or less time at each one. This is perfect for taking a dip in the water, or indulging in a little sunbathing along the way. Bring whatever food or drink you would like to take on board. The quay is situated at the end of the Rua das Pedras, where you’ll have enough time to see that this is the perfect place for shopping and picking up local products. Your host will be on hand to give you some tips on where to have lunch, depending on your personal taste. To finish off, nothing beats visiting two beauty spots with great views to take the perfect holiday photo. Just be careful not to fall in love with the city so much that you never want to leave! On public holidays and in the months of December, January and February, the city can be very crowded. However, even when there are traffic jams, Búzios is worth the visit. Boat experiences are subject to cancellation without prior notice as they are dependent on weather conditions. However, don’t worry if this does happen, as we will refund you for the amount paid.