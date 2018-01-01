Welcome to Búzios
Búzios is not a single town but rather three settlements on the same peninsula – Ossos, Manguinhos and Armação de Búzios. Ossos (Bones), at the northern tip of the peninsula, is the oldest and most attractive. It has a pretty harbor and yacht club, plus a few hotels and bars. Manguinhos, on the isthmus, is the most commercial. Armação, in between, is the heart of town, with the most tourist amenities; it’s here that you’ll find Rua das Pedras, the hub of Búzios’ nightlife, and Orla Bardot, the town's picturesque beachfront promenade.
Búzios activities
3-hour Small Group Buzios Peninsula Open Air Trolley Tour
Head to the meeting point for departure, you will take a wonderful driving tour past 12 beaches and two scenic overlook points. Completely open, the trolley provides you with stunning frame-free views so you can feel and smell the sea. Enjoy clean air, fresh breezes and everything you need to experience a truly relaxed exploration of one of the world’s most beautiful and sparsely visited paradises.You will see Praia da Armação, the Brigitte Bardot Statue, and the monument to the Three Fishermen. Then you will see Praia dos Ossos and João Fernandes. Later, make a stop at the Praia do Forno to see its unique red sand. You will also make a quick stop at Ponta da Lagoinha, a place that bordered with Africa in the era of Pangea.
Day Trip to Buzios from Rio de Janeiro
After hotel pickup, you will board a vehicle and drive towards the northern Rio de Janeiro coast to the city of Búzios. You will be able to tour the city and admire its charming environment including houses and cobblestone streets. The city has evolved from a small fishing village into a very touristic attraction which grew in popularity after French actress Brigitte Bardot visited it in 1964. The city has a natural beauty and you'll be able to walk around and see its shops, restaurants and more. You will then take a boat tour through some of the main islands and you'll enjoy swimming in the waters for each visit. Food and drinks are available for purchase. After a great day in Buzios, you'll drive back to Rio and your hotel.
Day Trip to Búzios from Rio de Janeiro
Buzios is a city that attracts many Brazilian and foreign visitors with its natural beauties and a unique climate that harmonizes simplicity and sophistication. Located on a peninsula in northern Rio de Janeiro coast, the city of Armação dos Búzios has grown from a fishing village into one of the most visited towns in Brazil. It features a charming and bucolic environment that visibly embraced tourism as one of its main activities, especially after the visit of the renowned French actress Brigitte Bardot in 1964, who vacationed in the city. Búzios now has several shops and fine dining options, as well as branches of the main international clubs and bars. Our Búzios Tour begins with the embarkation of air-conditioned road transport in the main hotels of the tourist region of Rio, and goes towards Armação de Búzios. The road-trip at there can takes approximately two hours (But in festive times and holidays you can get twice the time due to traffic). Take a boat tour through the main beaches of Búzios with the lunch included at one of the best restaurants the city has to offer. The drinks are not included though. After the meal, try a city tour by Rua das Pedras, the most famous street in Buzios, with many shops, bars and restaurants.
Private Buzios Day Tour from Rio de Janeiro
If you are visiting Rio de Janeiro, Búzios should be on your list to see. Spend a fantastic day exploring this resort town located only 2.5 hours from Rio. Your day will being with pick up from your hotel to start this private day tour from Rio to Búzios. You will be taken to the most beautiful beaches Búzios has to offer. There will be a stop at Geribá where you will have an hour to enjoy the beach also stopping at João Fernandes and Azeda beaches. You may enjoy shopping at the famous ‘Rua das Pedras’ street or spending some quite time at one of beaches and your tour guide can help you with that.Your experienced tour guide can help you make the most out of your time in Búzios. It is all an easy walk during the tour to visit the beaches and downtown Búzios where Rua das Pedras is located. After your exciting day, your private tour concludes are your hotel in Rio de Janeiro.
Buzios City (Day Tour from Rio)
The Find Your Rio host will come and find you at the designated meeting point in Rio de Janeiro, before starting your trip to Búzios, which will take approximately 3 hours. The boat will be waiting to take you on a journey of about two and a half hours. You will travel over calm waters and pass the region’s beautiful beaches. Stops are flexible during the trip, allowing you to spend more or less time at each one. This is perfect for taking a dip in the water, or indulging in a little sunbathing along the way. Bring whatever food or drink you would like to take on board. The quay is situated at the end of the Rua das Pedras, where you’ll have enough time to see that this is the perfect place for shopping and picking up local products. Your host will be on hand to give you some tips on where to have lunch, depending on your personal taste. To finish off, nothing beats visiting two beauty spots with great views to take the perfect holiday photo. Just be careful not to fall in love with the city so much that you never want to leave! On public holidays and in the months of December, January and February, the city can be very crowded. However, even when there are traffic jams, Búzios is worth the visit. Boat experiences are subject to cancellation without prior notice as they are dependent on weather conditions. However, don’t worry if this does happen, as we will refund you for the amount paid.
Shared Transfer from-to Rio International Airport from-to Buzios Hotel
LLEGADA AL AEROPUERTO GIG Horarios de Salida del aeropuerto hasta Buzios: 08:00 - 11:30 - 14:30 - 17:30 - 20:00 y 23:00. Orientativos y sujetos a cambios sin previo aviso. Los mismos varian dependiendo la época del año en que se viaja. REGRESO AL AEROPUERTO GIG Horarios de Salida de Buzios al aeropuerto: 02:00 - 06:00 - 09:00 - 12:00 - 15:00. IMPORTANTE: Para la vuelta, los servicios se confirman CON 08 (ocho) horas de antecedencia al horario de su vuelo. Set oma en cuenta el siguiente cálculo: 3 (tres) horas que exige la aerolinea + 3 (tres) de viaje + 2 (dos) que por ley tienen las empresas de transporte de pasajeros para cubrir cualquier inconveniente que pudiese surgir en el viaje desde su hotel hasta el aeropuerto.