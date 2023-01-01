Holding one of Bahia’s most important collections, the Museu Afro-Brasileiro exhibits wood carvings, baskets, pottery and other artwork and crafts linking Brazilian and African artistic traditions. The highlight of the museum is a room lined with 27 huge, breathtaking carved wooden panels depicting orishas (spirits common in Afro-Brazilian spirituality) by Argentine-born Carybé, who is perhaps Salvador’s most renowned 20th-century fine artist.

The exhibits are all exclusively in Portuguese, but there are translation books available at the front desk. Admission includes entry to the Museu de Arqueologia e Etnologia.