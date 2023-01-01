Forte de Santo Antônio da Barra

Built in 1698, Bahia’s oldest fort is more commonly called the Farol da Barra for the lighthouse (South America’s oldest) within its walls. In addition to having superb views, the fort houses an excellent nautical museum, with relics and displays from the days of Portuguese seafaring, plus exhibits on the slave trade.

As you join the locals gathering to catch the sunset from the grassy ledge behind the fort, notice how Salvador’s peninsula is the only location in Brazil where the sun appears to set over the ocean.