Welcome to Fortaleza
The city stretches 20km along the coast and up to 10km inland. Centro is the oldest part of town; it is a lively area to wander round by day, with many busy streets full of small stores, though it lacks any specific attractions of note. The bus station is 4km south of Centro and the airport is 2km further south. The main areas of interest are east of Centro. First is Praia de Iracema, a tightly packed nightlife, restaurant and accommodation zone, with no beach worth mentioning. Then there’s Meireles, a middle-class beach suburb with many upscale places to stay, 2km to 4km east of Centro. South of Meireles, another middle-class suburb, Varjota, is home to many of Fortaleza's best restaurants. East of Meireles is the port area, Mucuripe, beyond which the coast veers southward and leads down to the city's best beach, the 5km-long Praia do Futuro, starting some 8km east of Centro.
Beach Park Transfer from Fortaleza with Panoramic City Tour
The day starts with the pickup from your hotel in Fortaleza around 8am.Then, during the panoramic city tour, you are invited to discover the history and uniqueness of the beautiful city of Fortaleza. The Portuguese colonists were the first non-native settlers in Ceará that, in dispute with Dutch soldiers around the Fort of Schooneborch, founded a small village that would officially become the city of "Fortaleza de Nossa Senhora da Assunção", on April 13th, 1726. Today, the city is the fifth largest in Brazil with a population of 2.2 Million. You’ll experience the full spectrum of the city, from the young Fortaleza to the old city by enjoying the diversity and beauty of the city’s well maintained historical buildings. See the Metropolitan Cathedral, the Central Market, the President Castelo Branco Mausoleum, the Martyr’s Square, the Center of Tourism, the Statue of Iracema. You will also know the Meireles Beach with its famous crafts fair, the beach that shelters the Rafts Harbor of Mucuripe and the famous beach “Praia do Futuro.” Later, the travelers will make their way to the Beach Park. Located in Porto das Dunas, the park is only a short 9 mile (16km) drive from Fortaleza. The unique complex is a combination of resort, hotels, restaurants, shops, a sailing raft museum, water park, and beach. Over 700.000 people visit this fun attraction every year and with an area of over 42 acres (170.000 sq meters), this touristic and leisure complex has something for everyone! The Aqua Park is the largest and best-equipped water park in Latin America. Surf the largest wave swimming pool and if you are adventurous, make sure you try the Insane water slide. Listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the highest water slide, its 135 feet (41 meters) is the equivalent to the height of a 14-story building. With the angle and slope, this water slide provides extremely rapid descents at speeds of 65 mph (105km/h)!Have some fun at Noah's Ark, an area designed especially for young children. With many fun options like swimming pools, ramps, and waterfalls, your children will have fun for hours! They can search for lost treasure while confronting water serpents or water battle with water cannons on Treasure Island! For something a little relaxing, visit the sauna or gently drift down the river on the Enchanted Stream. Finally, around 5pm, you will get back to the vehicle and be dropped off at your hotel.
Fortaleza City Tour
Fortaleza, the capital city of the State of Ceará, has been for decades one of the most popular destinations for tourists. With an easy grid pattern, the city has a combination of sunny urban beaches, busy nightlife, delicious restaurants, rich Brazilian culture and very friendly people. On this tour you will learn the history and heritage of Fortaleza. Learn about some of Fortaleza's historical monuments such as the Metropolitan Cathedral, the third largest church in Brazil. Other renowned landmarks include the Jose de Alencar Theater, Museum of Ceara, the Center of Tourism and the fortress of Nossa Senhora da Assuncao. Don't forget to take a picture of one of the many statues of Iracema! You will also have the option to stop at the Central Market, one of the most popular handicraft markets, to buy local souvenirs. Then its off to the beach of Meireles, one of the many urban beaches in Fortaleza. With its stretch of beach that surrounds the handicraft fair and jangada (sailing boat) port, Meireles is a location popular with locals and tourists alike.
Canoa Quebrada from Fortaleza
Surrounded by pink sand dunes that act as structures, Canoa Quebrada is a unique location with a stunning, natural environment. With an almost a mystical feel, you'll notice its sheer simplicity as you meet the locals. The main street is host to many lively bars and restaurants that serve a great selection of seafood dishes. Indulge in a variety of leisure activities and tours during your visit. Explore the endless stretches of sand dunes by buggy, learn how to kite surf or try horseback riding. You can bathe in the small bay that is protected by reefs, cruise on a beautiful jangada (sailing boat) or visit a fish and shrimp farm. You also have the option to just relax on one of the secluded beaches to the north or south of Canoa before your return journey back to Fortaleza.
Cumbuco Beach from Fortaleza
Following a 22 mile (35km) scenic drive from Fortaleza, you'll reach the small fishing village of Cumbuco. Located in the metropolitan town of Caucaia, Cumbuco is a small laid-back Brazilian village with spectacular white sand dunes and beautiful empty beaches lined with coconut trees.The sun shines almost all year round with an annual average temperature of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 Celcius). Explore the famous dunes and take an optional beach buggy tour that takes place on the moving sand dunes and small fresh water ponds. You will have the opportunity to ski-bunda (sand surf down the dunes into one of three ponds), rent a jet ski, ride on a banana boat or take a horse ride. This beach is also one of the best places in the world for year round wind and kite surfing. You may also choose to simply relax and walk the palm-lined deserted beaches. There is so much to see and do and the choice is all yours! Your day finishes with a refreshing swim in the Parnamirim pond amidst picturesque white sand dunes.
Lagoinha Beach from Fortaleza
A scenic 65 mile (104km) drive from Fotaleza will take you to Laghoinha, a dreamy fantasy beach full of tropical vegetation. Lush with coconut palms and a small deep lagoon embedded in the red sand dunes, this beach is considered one of the best in the state. Explore the palm tree lined beaches and red sand dunes on a buggy tour or horseback ride or simply relax in this unspoiled destination. You can even take a jangada (sailboat) ride on the calm waters of the Almecegas Pond! Make sure to enjoy the sumptuous seafood at the local restaurants before your return journey back to your Fortaleza hotel in the late afternoon.
Morro Branco Day Trip from Fortaleza
Your day of leisure starts with a scenic drive to the region of Beberibe. Morro Branco and is world famous for its hand crafted artworks and is the perfect combination between rustic beauty and sophistication. This area is also a favorite shooting location for several TV and movie productions. You will be driven by the local and knowledgeable guides around the labyrinths, a rocky area created by years of erosion. Formed between the sand dunes, cliffs and fresh water ponds, this area offers several shades of spectacular colorful dunes. In the afternoon, you have the option to take a dune buggy or horseback ride through the high walls of the cliffs. Or, take a jangada (a small sailboat) ride to the nearby grottos. Otherwise, simply relax and take in the stunning Brazilian scenery.