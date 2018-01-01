Beach Park Transfer from Fortaleza with Panoramic City Tour

The day starts with the pickup from your hotel in Fortaleza around 8am.Then, during the panoramic city tour, you are invited to discover the history and uniqueness of the beautiful city of Fortaleza. The Portuguese colonists were the first non-native settlers in Ceará that, in dispute with Dutch soldiers around the Fort of Schooneborch, founded a small village that would officially become the city of "Fortaleza de Nossa Senhora da Assunção", on April 13th, 1726. Today, the city is the fifth largest in Brazil with a population of 2.2 Million. You’ll experience the full spectrum of the city, from the young Fortaleza to the old city by enjoying the diversity and beauty of the city’s well maintained historical buildings. See the Metropolitan Cathedral, the Central Market, the President Castelo Branco Mausoleum, the Martyr’s Square, the Center of Tourism, the Statue of Iracema. You will also know the Meireles Beach with its famous crafts fair, the beach that shelters the Rafts Harbor of Mucuripe and the famous beach “Praia do Futuro.” Later, the travelers will make their way to the Beach Park. Located in Porto das Dunas, the park is only a short 9 mile (16km) drive from Fortaleza. The unique complex is a combination of resort, hotels, restaurants, shops, a sailing raft museum, water park, and beach. Over 700.000 people visit this fun attraction every year and with an area of over 42 acres (170.000 sq meters), this touristic and leisure complex has something for everyone! The Aqua Park is the largest and best-equipped water park in Latin America. Surf the largest wave swimming pool and if you are adventurous, make sure you try the Insane water slide. Listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the highest water slide, its 135 feet (41 meters) is the equivalent to the height of a 14-story building. With the angle and slope, this water slide provides extremely rapid descents at speeds of 65 mph (105km/h)!Have some fun at Noah's Ark, an area designed especially for young children. With many fun options like swimming pools, ramps, and waterfalls, your children will have fun for hours! They can search for lost treasure while confronting water serpents or water battle with water cannons on Treasure Island! For something a little relaxing, visit the sauna or gently drift down the river on the Enchanted Stream. Finally, around 5pm, you will get back to the vehicle and be dropped off at your hotel.