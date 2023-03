Karl Heinz Hansen (1915–76) was a German artist who emigrated to Brazil in 1949. He felt such an affinity with his new home that he had his surname changed to 'Hansen Bahia'. Today, this museum displays his powerful block prints and paintings, many showing the influence of Cachoeira's wood-carving tradition. The striking building is the birthplace and former home of Brazilian heroine Ana Nery, who organized the nursing corps during the Paraguay War.