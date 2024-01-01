Igreja Matriz NS do Rosário

This church dates to between 1693 and 1754. It has beautiful azulejos (handmade tiles imported from Portugal) and a ceiling painted by Teófilo de Jesus. On the 2nd floor, the Museu das Alfaias contains remnants from the abandoned 17th-century Convento de São Francisco do Paraguaçu.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.05 MILES
Karl Heinz Hansen (1915–76) was a German artist who emigrated to Brazil in 1949. He felt such an affinity with his new home that he had his surname…
0.38 MILES
In its boom times the area was known for tobacco production, the history of which is memorialized at this interpretive center where you can even buy a few…
0.06 MILES
Cachoeira has maintained a tradition of wood carving with a heavy African flavor. Stop in on the atelier (studio) of one of the best sculptors in town,…
0.08 MILES
At the Casa da Câmara e Cadeia, organized criminals ran the show upstairs and disorganized criminals were kept behind bars downstairs. The building dates…
0.05 MILES
Louco is regarded as one of the masters of the African-inspired style of wood carving for which Cachoeira is famous. You can get a first hand look at his…
Igreja da Ordem Terceira do Carmo
0.12 MILES
The Igreja da Ordem Terceira do Carmo has a gilded baroque altar, paneled ceilings and azulejos (handmade tiles imported from Portugal), and dates from…
