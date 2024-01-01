Igreja Matriz NS do Rosário

Bahia

This church dates to between 1693 and 1754. It has beautiful azulejos (handmade tiles imported from Portugal) and a ceiling painted by Teófilo de Jesus. On the 2nd floor, the Museu das Alfaias contains remnants from the abandoned 17th-century Convento de São Francisco do Paraguaçu.

