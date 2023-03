Praia do Pesqueiro is Soure’s most popular beach, a broad swath of soft beige sand, backed by thatch-roofed restaurants. Pesqueiro is about 12km north of town, but along the way you can spot buffaloes wallowing in marshes and catch a glimpse of Marajó’s lush interior. A moto-taxi runs R$20 each way, while cabs charge R$50 for up to four people.