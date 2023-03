Praia Grande is, as the name suggests, a big beach: it's a long wide swathe of golden-brown sand about 500m south of Salvaterra proper. A slew of beach restaurants perched on stilts overlook the first section of the beach, but the far end is virtually deserted, save for one large resort. Stingrays may be present but are easily scared off if you shuffle your feet as you enter and leave the water.