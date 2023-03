Praia de Araruna is a narrow, virtually deserted beach with mangrove stands and separated from Praia Barra Velha by a wide tidal channel. High tide can reduce the shoreline significantly, but it's a pleasant spot and easy to reach by foot, bike or taxi. To get there, follow Travessa 14 east of town for about 4.5km to a fork in the road; to the left is a footbridge across the channel to Praia de Araruna.