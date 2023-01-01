Santuário de Vida Silvestre Vagafogo

This 44-hectare private nature reserve is a great place to spot wildlife. Even if you don’t see much, the light hike is a welcome retreat from the heat, and there are two natural pools for swimming. It's 6km northwest of town; to walk here from town, head north along Rua do Carmo and follow the signs.

The cafe at the visitors center does a ridiculously good brunch (R$55; 9am to 4pm), with a rainbow coalition of homemade wild cerrado fruit preserves. Try them all. There's also rappelling and ziplines available.