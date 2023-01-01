Parque Estadual da Serra dos Pireneus

Pireneus, 18km northeast of town, is the Brazilian form of the word ‘Pyrenees’ and the top spot in the state for bouldering and mountain climbing. There are waterfalls and interesting rock formations to see along the way, some dating back to Gondwanaland. You’ll need an accredited guide to enter; ask at a local agency. The tourist office displays a list of guides.

On the first full moon in July, locals celebrate the Festa do Morro with a procession to the Morro dos Pireneus (some to pray, some to play), where there is a small chapel on Pai. The festival is a modern tradition, more New Age than religious, and serious partying ensues.