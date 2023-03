This 360-hectare park on private land contains two impressive waterfalls: Cachoeira Santa Maria and Cachoeira do Lázaro. There are small river beaches and natural pools for swimming. If you’re here for waterfalls, these are the ones to see. The reserve is 11km east of town on the road to Serra dos Pireneus.

You don’t need a guide to enter, but unless you have a car, you’ll need a ride from one.