Museu de Congonhas

Minas Gerais

LoginSave

Sticking out like a sore thumb amid the 18th-century streets of Congonhas, this striking modernist museum houses replicas of Aleijadinho's The Prophets, along with displays about his soapstone carving technique and Congonhas' history as a pilgrimage site. There's also a mixed collection of religious and modern artwork.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Igreja de São Francisco de Assis

    Igreja de São Francisco de Assis

    24.68 MILES

    This exquisite church is Brazil's most important piece of colonial art, after Aleijadinho’s masterpiece The Prophets in Congonhas. Its entire exterior was…

  • The Prophets

    The Prophets

    0.06 MILES

    Already an old man, sick and crippled, Aleijadinho sculpted The Prophets between 1800 and 1805. Symmetrically placed in front of the Basílica do Bom Jesus…

  • Matriz NS do Pilar

    Matriz NS do Pilar

    24.39 MILES

    On the southwestern side of town, this is Brazil's second most opulent church (after Salvador’s São Francisco). It has 434kg of gold and silver and is one…

  • Casa dos Contos

    Casa dos Contos

    24.53 MILES

    This 18th-century treasury building still retains its historic foundry, where gold was melted down and formed into bars under the watchful eye of the…

  • Minas da Passagem

    Minas da Passagem

    28.53 MILES

    Halfway between Ouro Preto and Mariana, this ancient gold mine was founded by the Portuguese in 1719 and definitively decommissioned in 1985. Guided tours…

  • Museu da Inconfidência

    Museu da Inconfidência

    24.63 MILES

    This historical museum is housed in Ouro Preto's old municipal headquarters and jail, an attractive building built between 1784 and 1854 on the southern…

  • Igreja de Santa Efigênia dos Pretos

    Igreja de Santa Efigênia dos Pretos

    25.1 MILES

    Financed by gold from Chico-Rei’s mine and built by the slave community, this mid-18th-century church honors Santa Efigênia, princess of Nubia. The…

  • Mina do Chico-Rei

    Mina do Chico-Rei

    24.93 MILES

    Near Matriz NS da Conceição de Antônio Dias is the abandoned mine of Chico-Rei. There’s little to see as you stoop through the low passageways, but it’s…

View more attractions

Nearby Minas Gerais attractions

1. The Prophets

0.06 MILES

Already an old man, sick and crippled, Aleijadinho sculpted The Prophets between 1800 and 1805. Symmetrically placed in front of the Basílica do Bom Jesus…

2. Igreja NS do Rosário

24.31 MILES

Initiated in 1762 and completed in 1823, this beautiful baroque church is the final destination for Ouro Preto's colorful Easter Sunday processions. It's…

3. Matriz NS do Pilar

24.39 MILES

On the southwestern side of town, this is Brazil's second most opulent church (after Salvador’s São Francisco). It has 434kg of gold and silver and is one…

4. Igreja de São Francisco de Paula

24.47 MILES

This 19th-century church, the last to be constructed during Ouro Preto's colonial period, serves as a convenient landmark, perched high on the hillside…

5. Casa dos Contos

24.53 MILES

This 18th-century treasury building still retains its historic foundry, where gold was melted down and formed into bars under the watchful eye of the…

6. Museu do Oratório

24.59 MILES

This museum features a fabulous collection of hand-carved oratórios – miniature home altars and portable devotional shrines dating back to the 17th…

7. Igreja NS do Carmo

24.6 MILES

Built between 1766 and 1772, this lovely church was a group effort by the area’s most important artists. It features a facade and two side altars by…

8. Museu da Inconfidência

24.63 MILES

This historical museum is housed in Ouro Preto's old municipal headquarters and jail, an attractive building built between 1784 and 1854 on the southern…