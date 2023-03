Built between 1701 and 1704 and named after one of the original bandeirantes (roaming adventurers who spent the 17th and 18th centuries exploring Brazil’s interior), Ouro Preto’s oldest chapel crowns a steep hillside at the far eastern edge of town, behind a triple-branched papal cross (1756) representing the pope's temporal, spiritual and material powers. Because of poor documentation, the artists here are anonymous.