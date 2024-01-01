Museu de Ciência e Técnica da Escola de Minas

Minas Gerais

LoginSave

In the old governor’s palace above Praça Tiradentes, this museum features dazzling gemstones from around the world. Even if you skip the museum itself, it's worth climbing to its front terrace for spectacular views of Praça Tiradentes backed by mountains. The attached astronomical observatory offers free shows between 8pm and 10pm on Saturday nights.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Igreja de São Francisco de Assis

    Igreja de São Francisco de Assis

    0.16 MILES

    This exquisite church is Brazil's most important piece of colonial art, after Aleijadinho’s masterpiece The Prophets in Congonhas. Its entire exterior was…

  • The Prophets

    The Prophets

    24.65 MILES

    Already an old man, sick and crippled, Aleijadinho sculpted The Prophets between 1800 and 1805. Symmetrically placed in front of the Basílica do Bom Jesus…

  • Matriz NS do Pilar

    Matriz NS do Pilar

    0.3 MILES

    On the southwestern side of town, this is Brazil's second most opulent church (after Salvador’s São Francisco). It has 434kg of gold and silver and is one…

  • Casa dos Contos

    Casa dos Contos

    0.17 MILES

    This 18th-century treasury building still retains its historic foundry, where gold was melted down and formed into bars under the watchful eye of the…

  • Minas da Passagem

    Minas da Passagem

    4.23 MILES

    Halfway between Ouro Preto and Mariana, this ancient gold mine was founded by the Portuguese in 1719 and definitively decommissioned in 1985. Guided tours…

  • Catedral Basílica da Sé

    Catedral Basílica da Sé

    5.68 MILES

    The star attraction at Mariana's cathedral is its fantastic German organ dating from 1701, painted with designs from the then-Portuguese colony of Macau…

  • Museu da Inconfidência

    Museu da Inconfidência

    0.11 MILES

    This historical museum is housed in Ouro Preto's old municipal headquarters and jail, an attractive building built between 1784 and 1854 on the southern…

  • Igreja de Santa Efigênia dos Pretos

    Igreja de Santa Efigênia dos Pretos

    0.58 MILES

    Financed by gold from Chico-Rei’s mine and built by the slave community, this mid-18th-century church honors Santa Efigênia, princess of Nubia. The…

View more attractions

Nearby Minas Gerais attractions

1. Praça Tiradentes

0.05 MILES

Ouro Preto's vast cobblestoned central square is surrounded by some of the city’s finest museums and churches, and serves as the centerpiece for city wide…

2. Casa de Tomás Antônio Gonzaga

0.09 MILES

Marked with a plaque, this 18th-century building is the spot where Gonzaga and the other Inconfidentes conspired to put an end to Portuguese rule in…

3. Museu da Inconfidência

0.11 MILES

This historical museum is housed in Ouro Preto's old municipal headquarters and jail, an attractive building built between 1784 and 1854 on the southern…

4. Igreja NS do Carmo

0.12 MILES

Built between 1766 and 1772, this lovely church was a group effort by the area’s most important artists. It features a facade and two side altars by…

5. Museu do Oratório

0.14 MILES

This museum features a fabulous collection of hand-carved oratórios – miniature home altars and portable devotional shrines dating back to the 17th…

6. Igreja de São Francisco de Assis

0.16 MILES

This exquisite church is Brazil's most important piece of colonial art, after Aleijadinho’s masterpiece The Prophets in Congonhas. Its entire exterior was…

7. Casa dos Contos

0.17 MILES

This 18th-century treasury building still retains its historic foundry, where gold was melted down and formed into bars under the watchful eye of the…

8. Matriz NS do Pilar

0.3 MILES

On the southwestern side of town, this is Brazil's second most opulent church (after Salvador’s São Francisco). It has 434kg of gold and silver and is one…