Since 1998 Banja Luka has been one of Europe's least-known 'capitals' (of the Republika Srpska). The city is lively more than lovely but there are some attractive riverside spots and it's a useful transport hub if you're planning adventure sports or explorations in the charming surrounding countryside, notably the Vrbas Canyons.

Archaeological discoveries suggest that the site has been occupied right back to Stone Age times. And the shell of a medieval castle remains the city's focal point. However, historic Banja Luka was ravaged by a 1969 earthquake, and during the 1990s turmoil, more than a dozen historic mosques were destroyed. Today, only two city-centre blocks offer much architectural appeal, around the splendid Orthodox Cathedral. However, the Unesco-listed Ferhadija Mosque has been painstakingly rebuilt, there's a fascinating museum and plenty of good cafe-bars to explore if you decide to stay. The main drag is Kralja Petra.

