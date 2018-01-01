Welcome to Banja Luka
Archaeological discoveries suggest that the site has been occupied right back to Stone Age times. And the shell of a medieval castle remains the city's focal point. However, historic Banja Luka was ravaged by a 1969 earthquake, and during the 1990s turmoil, more than a dozen historic mosques were destroyed. Today, only two city-centre blocks offer much architectural appeal, around the splendid Orthodox Cathedral. However, the Unesco-listed Ferhadija Mosque has been painstakingly rebuilt, there's a fascinating museum and plenty of good cafe-bars to explore if you decide to stay. The main drag is Kralja Petra.
