The star of the show at this Tiwanaku museum is the massive 8m Monolito Bennett Pachamama, rescued in 2002 from its former smoggy home at the outdoor Templete Semisubterráneo in La Paz. You’ll also find a basic collection of other monoliths and artifacts dug up on-site here. Labeling is in Spanish.

Much of the collection is currently mothballed, as the roof of the relatively new museum is already collapsing.