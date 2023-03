A steep, rocky path leads to the top of Cerro de la Cruz, affording breathtaking views of Tupiza and the surrounding hills. The hike takes about two hours; bring plenty of water.

The hill is 2km north of the train station, on the other side of the river; the trail begins behind a small white church. It's best to get a moto-taxi (B$4) to the start of the path, as it can be tricky to find.