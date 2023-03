Originally built as a residence by Dawa Gyaltshen, a son of the famous Pema Lingpa, Prakhar Lhakhang hosts the annual Prakhar Duchoed festival in the middle of the ninth month (October or November). Legend has it that white monkeys participated in the construction (Prakhar means 'White Monkey'). On the ground floor is a statue of Sakyamuni, crafted by artists from Nepal. On the middle floor are statues of Guru Tshengye, the eight manifestations of Guru Rinpoche.