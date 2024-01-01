Nimalung Goemba

Bhutan

This Nyingma monastery and shedra (Buddhist college) was founded in 1935 by Dorling Trulku. In the ground-floor chapel there's a statue of Drolma (Tara) inside an amulet that was brought from Tibet, while behind the altar is a collection of black hats used during the annual tsechu, held on the 10th day of the fifth month (around July).

