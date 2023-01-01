Beside the main road, a short distance beyond Jampey Lhakhang, is Chakhar Lhakhang. It's the site of the palace of the Indian king Sendha Gyab, better known as the Sindhu Raja, who first invited Guru Rinpoche to Bumthang. The original palace was made of iron, hence the name Chakhar; it was said to have been nine storeys high, holding within it all the treasures of the world. The current building was built in the 14th century by the saint Dorji Lingpa.

Although it is easy to mistake it for just a house, this is an interesting temple and worth a short visit. The main statue is of Guru Rinpoche, and there are dozens of masks and black hats that are used during the Jampey Lhakhang Drup festival. Guru Rinpoche took Sindhu Raja's daughter Tashi Khewdoen as his consort – you can see her statue to the left of the altar (flanked by baby elephant tusks), as well as a photo of her stone footprint, one of the lhakhang's most prized relics.

On the ground floor the entrepreneurial caretaker has opened a small museum (Nu 150 entrance fee) that contains farm, household and religious artefacts.