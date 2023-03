Renowned throughout Belize for his art and music, Pen Cayetano's workshop and gallery displays Garifuna artifacts and crafts. It also has works of art and music by Pen, and the textile artwork of his wife, Ingrid, available for sale. Among the unique items are drums made of turtle shells, which sell for around BZ$50.

There are also occasional musical shows by Pen and drum workshops led by local drummers. The gallery is west of town down a small side street.