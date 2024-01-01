Serpon Sugar Mill Historical Park

Southern Belize

This well-kept riverside historical park is the preserved site of the Serpon Sugar Mill, which operated here from 1865 until 1910. There's a small interpretative center but the real attractions are the various pieces of machinery including a steam-powered engine and parts of the crusher and boiler scattered through the park and slowly becoming one with nature.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary

    Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary

    8.33 MILES

    The Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary is Belize’s most famous sanctuary and one of its biggest protected areas. This great swath of tropical forest…

  • Black or Guatemalan Howler Monkey, alouatta pigra or caraya, sitting on a tree in Belize jungle and howling like crazy. They are also found in Mexico and Guatemala.; Shutterstock ID 650139157; Your name (First / Last): Alicia Johnson; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial ; Full Product or Project name including edition: Belize

    Mayflower Bocawina National Park

    8.51 MILES

    This beautiful 11-sq-mile park of jungle, mountains, waterfalls, walking trails, swimming holes and small Maya sites lies about 16 miles southwest of…

  • Pen Cayetano Studio Gallery

    Pen Cayetano Studio Gallery

    12.37 MILES

    Renowned throughout Belize for his art and music, Pen Cayetano's workshop and gallery displays Garifuna artifacts and crafts. It also has works of art and…

  • Gulisi Garifuna Museum

    Gulisi Garifuna Museum

    11.2 MILES

    This museum, operated by the National Garifuna Council (NGC), is a must for anyone interested in the vibrant Garifuna people. It brings together artifacts…

  • Marie Sharp's Factory

    Marie Sharp's Factory

    12.31 MILES

    The super-hot bottled sauces that adorn tables all over Belize and beyond are made from habanero peppers here at Marie Sharp's Factory, 8 miles northwest…

  • Billy Barquedier Waterfall

    Billy Barquedier Waterfall

    14.19 MILES

    This magnificent waterfall cascades into a cool swimming hole located a 15-minute walk off the Hummingbird Hwy (signposted). A further one-hour walk…

  • Drums of Our Father's Monument

    Drums of Our Father's Monument

    12.39 MILES

    This monument in the traffic circle south of Dangriga's main bus station underscores the importance of percussion in Garifuna (and Belizean) life, with…

View more attractions

