This well-kept riverside historical park is the preserved site of the Serpon Sugar Mill, which operated here from 1865 until 1910. There's a small interpretative center but the real attractions are the various pieces of machinery including a steam-powered engine and parts of the crusher and boiler scattered through the park and slowly becoming one with nature.
Serpon Sugar Mill Historical Park
Southern Belize
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary
8.33 MILES
The Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary is Belize’s most famous sanctuary and one of its biggest protected areas. This great swath of tropical forest…
Mayflower Bocawina National Park
8.51 MILES
This beautiful 11-sq-mile park of jungle, mountains, waterfalls, walking trails, swimming holes and small Maya sites lies about 16 miles southwest of…
12.37 MILES
Renowned throughout Belize for his art and music, Pen Cayetano's workshop and gallery displays Garifuna artifacts and crafts. It also has works of art and…
11.2 MILES
This museum, operated by the National Garifuna Council (NGC), is a must for anyone interested in the vibrant Garifuna people. It brings together artifacts…
12.31 MILES
The super-hot bottled sauces that adorn tables all over Belize and beyond are made from habanero peppers here at Marie Sharp's Factory, 8 miles northwest…
14.19 MILES
This magnificent waterfall cascades into a cool swimming hole located a 15-minute walk off the Hummingbird Hwy (signposted). A further one-hour walk…
Drums of Our Father's Monument
12.39 MILES
This monument in the traffic circle south of Dangriga's main bus station underscores the importance of percussion in Garifuna (and Belizean) life, with…
