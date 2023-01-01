Santa Rita was an ancient Maya coastal town that once occupied the same strategic trading position as present-day Corozal Town, namely the spot between two rivers – the Río Hondo (which now forms the Belize-Mexico border) and the New River (which enters Corozal Bay south of town). Much of Santa Rita remains unexcavated, but it's worth a short excursion out of town to explore the site.

To reach the Maya site, head out of town on Santa Rita Rd. Continuing north on the main highway toward Mexico, turn left at the Super Santa Rita store. Some 350yd past the store you'll find a wooded area on the right and in its midst a partially restored pyramid offering an amazing view across the surrounding town to the bay. Apply liberal amounts of bug spray before making the trip. A taxi from downtown costs BZ$5.