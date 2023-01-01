Corozal Museum

Called 'A Window to the Past,' the exhibit at this little museum focuses on the experience of the East Indian population, who arrived around 1838 as indentured servants working on the sugar plantations, but also features traditional items from other ethnic groups. It's located about a half-mile south of town right on the Philip Goldson Hwy.

There are other small cultural museums covering Maya and Garifuna culture in villages surrounding Corozal; contact the Corozal House of Culture for directions and to check when it's open.