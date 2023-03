Built in 1886, this fine old Spanish Colonial building once housed a bustling market beside the old customs house. It was one of only 11 buildings spared by Hurricane Janet in 1955. Today the historic building houses a cultural center and museum with exhibits of local artifacts. It's also a de facto tourist office; pick up a copy of the Corozal Town Historical Walk leaflet for a short self-guided stroll.

See the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CHOCNICH for monthly events.