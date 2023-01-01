Boghossian Foundation

Architecture fans should take the trip to this striking, symmetrical, 1930s villa, which combines austere design with gorgeously opulent materials: marble, polished granite and gleaming bronze. Built for the 21-year-old Baron Louis Empain, the building was requisitioned by the Nazis during the war and abandoned in the 1990s. The art foundation that restored and now runs the villa stages themed exhibitions, displaying work by artists such as De Chirico, Joseph Beuys, Jeff Koons and Andy Warhol.