Notice the hop plants climbing columns here! At the former brewers' guildhall, which is still the Belgian brewers’ headquarters, two atmospheric but small basement rooms house a cursory Brewery Museum. Entry includes a beer, which can be supped amid barrels and delightfully antiquated wooden brewers’ tools – with the BrusselsCard it’s a great opportunity for a free drink. The building's name derives from the gold reliefs of branches around the pillars.