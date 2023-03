A not-for-profit gallery in a former banana warehouse, founded in 1989 to promote video art that engages with politics. In addition to changing temporary video exhibits, the media library stores 5000 films, dating from the 1960s to today. A bookshop features works about experimental cinema and cultural studies, and a small bar serves coffee, wine and Ricard. The now quiet street the gallery sits on was once a hub of the boat-building industry.