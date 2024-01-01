Brest Fortress Main Entrance

Brest

LoginSave

The entrance to Brest Fortress is an iconic tunnel in the shape of a huge socialist star; sombre music accompanies your passage through the tunnel.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • x-default

    Museum of Railway Technology

    0.35 MILES

    The outdoor Museum of Railway Technology has a superb collection of locomotives and carriages dating from 1903 (eg the Moscow–Brest Express, with shower…

  • Battle scarred gate in Brest Fortress.

    Brest Fortress

    0.32 MILES

    During Operation Barbarossa in the early days of the Great Patriotic War (WWII), a small band of soldiers gallantly held off a superior Nazi force at…

  • St Nicholas Garrison Church

    St Nicholas Garrison Church

    0.43 MILES

    Behind the Courage monument in the Brest Fortress complex is this attractive Byzantine church, which dates from when the town centre occupied the fortress…

  • Courage Monument

    Courage Monument

    0.37 MILES

    Dominating the middle of Brest Fortress is this iconic, monolithic stone statue of a soldier's head projecting from a massive rock, next to a skyscraping…

  • Museum of War, Territory of Peace

    Museum of War, Territory of Peace

    0.31 MILES

    Built into the southern bastion of the Brest Fortress, this is the newest museum within the complex, focusing on WWII. It's modern and visual and has…

  • Museum of Confiscated Art

    Museum of Confiscated Art

    0.96 MILES

    This museum has an extraordinary display of mostly 17th- to 18th-century icons, jewellery, antique furniture and Chinese porcelain seized from smugglers…

  • Bereste Archaeological Museum

    Bereste Archaeological Museum

    0.52 MILES

    Pass through Kholmskie Gate in the Brest Fortress, cross a bridge and you'll spot the Bereste Archaeological Museum on the right. It's a large covered…

  • Defence of Brest Hero-Fortress Museum

    Defence of Brest Hero-Fortress Museum

    0.28 MILES

    Inside Brest Fortress, this large museum provides a more than comprehensive look at every minute detail of the fortress's long history and the siege for…

View more attractions

Nearby Brest attractions

1. Tanks

0.15 MILES

After you pass through the Brest Fortress main entrance, you'll see some tanks on your left, often with kids clambering over them. A truck here sells old…

2. Thirst Statue

0.22 MILES

On the grounds of the Brest Fortress, this classic piece of socialist realism depicts a water-starved soldier crawling for a drink.

3. White Palace

0.25 MILES

On the grounds of the Brest Fortress are the brick ruins of the White Palace, where the 1918 Treaty of Brest-Litovsk was signed, marking Russia's exit…

4. Defence of Brest Hero-Fortress Museum

0.28 MILES

Inside Brest Fortress, this large museum provides a more than comprehensive look at every minute detail of the fortress's long history and the siege for…

5. Museum of War, Territory of Peace

0.31 MILES

Built into the southern bastion of the Brest Fortress, this is the newest museum within the complex, focusing on WWII. It's modern and visual and has…

6. Brest Fortress

0.32 MILES

During Operation Barbarossa in the early days of the Great Patriotic War (WWII), a small band of soldiers gallantly held off a superior Nazi force at…

7. Museum of Railway Technology

0.35 MILES

The outdoor Museum of Railway Technology has a superb collection of locomotives and carriages dating from 1903 (eg the Moscow–Brest Express, with shower…

8. Courage Monument

0.37 MILES

Dominating the middle of Brest Fortress is this iconic, monolithic stone statue of a soldier's head projecting from a massive rock, next to a skyscraping…