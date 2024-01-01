The entrance to Brest Fortress is an iconic tunnel in the shape of a huge socialist star; sombre music accompanies your passage through the tunnel.
Brest Fortress Main Entrance
Brest
0.35 MILES
The outdoor Museum of Railway Technology has a superb collection of locomotives and carriages dating from 1903 (eg the Moscow–Brest Express, with shower…
0.32 MILES
During Operation Barbarossa in the early days of the Great Patriotic War (WWII), a small band of soldiers gallantly held off a superior Nazi force at…
0.43 MILES
Behind the Courage monument in the Brest Fortress complex is this attractive Byzantine church, which dates from when the town centre occupied the fortress…
0.37 MILES
Dominating the middle of Brest Fortress is this iconic, monolithic stone statue of a soldier's head projecting from a massive rock, next to a skyscraping…
Museum of War, Territory of Peace
0.31 MILES
Built into the southern bastion of the Brest Fortress, this is the newest museum within the complex, focusing on WWII. It's modern and visual and has…
0.96 MILES
This museum has an extraordinary display of mostly 17th- to 18th-century icons, jewellery, antique furniture and Chinese porcelain seized from smugglers…
0.52 MILES
Pass through Kholmskie Gate in the Brest Fortress, cross a bridge and you'll spot the Bereste Archaeological Museum on the right. It's a large covered…
Defence of Brest Hero-Fortress Museum
0.28 MILES
Inside Brest Fortress, this large museum provides a more than comprehensive look at every minute detail of the fortress's long history and the siege for…
Nearby Brest attractions
0.15 MILES
After you pass through the Brest Fortress main entrance, you'll see some tanks on your left, often with kids clambering over them. A truck here sells old…
0.22 MILES
On the grounds of the Brest Fortress, this classic piece of socialist realism depicts a water-starved soldier crawling for a drink.
0.25 MILES
On the grounds of the Brest Fortress are the brick ruins of the White Palace, where the 1918 Treaty of Brest-Litovsk was signed, marking Russia's exit…
