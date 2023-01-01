Courage Monument

Dominating the middle of Brest Fortress is this iconic, monolithic stone statue of a soldier's head projecting from a massive rock, next to a skyscraping obelisk. CNN once put it on a list of the world’s ugliest monuments; you’ll either strongly agree or strongly disagree. Around the obelisk you'll see an eternal flame and marble plaques bearing the names of those who died in the siege of Brest Fortress during Operation Barbarossa in WWII (several are marked 'unknown').