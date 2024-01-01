Nature Museum

This museum near the entrance to Belavezhskaya Pushcha National Park gives a great introduction to the myriad plant and animal species living in the park.

  • European bison, wisent (Bison bonasus), herd in forest, Bialowieza Forest National Park, Poland.

    Białowieźa National Park

    9.48 MILES

    Once a centre for hunting and timber-felling, Białowieża (Byah-wo-vyeh-zhah) is now Poland's oldest national park. Its significance is underlined by…

  • Strict Nature Preserve

    Strict Nature Preserve

    12.71 MILES

    This is the oldest section of the Białowieża National Park and covers an area of around 47.5 sq km, bordered to the north and west by the marshy Hwożna…

  • x-default

    Belavezhskaya Pushcha National Park

    0.23 MILES

    Unesco World Heritage Site Belavezhskaya Pushcha National Park is the oldest wildlife refuge in Europe and the pride of Belarus. At the National Park…

  • Palace Park

    Palace Park

    9.17 MILES

    Palace Park was laid out in the 19th century around a splendid residence built for the Russian tsar, on the site of an ancient royal hunting lodge once…

  • European Bison Show Reserve

    European Bison Show Reserve

    9.21 MILES

    This modern and large enclosed animal park around 4km west of Palace Park is your best chance to see an actual bison. Though the bison died out in the…

  • Nature and Forest Museum

    Nature and Forest Museum

    9.25 MILES

    Located in the modern visitors centre and hotel, this museum features exhibitions relating to the park's flora and fauna (mostly forest scenes with…

