Riverbank Parks

The thin stretch of parkland on the waterfront at the western edge of town makes up one of the most enjoyable public spaces in this part of Bangladesh. Late every afternoon, locals take full advantage by decamping down here to loll about in the shade of trees and watch multicoloured boats crisscross the river. In the playing fields just behind the parkland, numerous cricket matches add their thunk and whack to proceedings.

Should you want a closer look at the other side of the river, one of the small wooden boats will take you over (Tk 2). From the far bank, set off across this rural scene towards one of the many little villages, whose locals are likely to be very welcoming. It’s a perfect setting in which to create your own adventure.