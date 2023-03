The original alleyway-riddled core of the town, located between the train station and the waterfront, is a fascinating place in which to get lost. The lanes are filled with market stalls selling all manner of goods; keep an eye open for the gold workshops where people hammer down minuscule gold pieces found in the riverbed in order to make jewellery. The town has a large Hindu minority and there are several noticeable Hindu shrines in the old town area.