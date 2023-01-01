Mymensingh Rajbari

Built between 1905 and 1911, this well-kept former mansion in the city centre is now occupied by an organisation that trains female teachers, but much of the original structure remains. An ornamental marble fountain lies just beyond the arched gateway entrance. Behind the main building is the Jal-Tungi, a small two-storey bathhouse once used as the women’s bathing pavilion.

You can politely ask the guard for admittance to the grounds, but it's doubtful whether you'll be granted a glimpse of the building's interior.