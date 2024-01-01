St Peter's Church

Bangladesh

This tiny church, hidden under shady coconut palms and betel-nut trees, is worth exploring mainly for its serene and leafy atmosphere. Apart from mass on Sundays, when a small number of local Christian residents turn up to attend sermons and sing hymns in Bengali, it's open only in the evenings. The gate remains bolted from within, so knock loudly.

