Jagannath Temple

Dedicated to the Hindu Lord Jagannath, an incarnation of Vishnu, this temple is a unique sight considering that the deity is only rarely worshipped outside of Odisha in India. A rather understated affair, the mandir has an elegant spire that is architecturally singular to this region. Housed within its modest inner sanctum are idols of Jagannath and his accompanying deities Balaram and Subhadra. The temple is tucked away behind two ramshackle buildings, opposite Hotel Sedona International.