Some 60km north of Gascoyne Junction, this is a spectacular plateau on the edge of the Gascoyne River catchment, eroded 250 millions ago by the shallow ocean basin that once surrounded it. Spectacular cliffs, a maze of steep-sided canyons and red sand dunes dotted with spinifex are the park's main features.

There are six short walking trails, the longest being the 5.8km roundtrip to the escarpment base. The basic campground and trailheads can be accessed by 2WD.