Despite the vast areas of aridity it contains, WA also boasts a startling variety of endemic wildflowers. The Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park explodes with colour in the spring months. The leached, sandy soils of WA produce a surprising variety of vividly coloured wildflowers.

The demanding environment prevents any one species predominating, leaving a gorgeous array of fantastically evolved orchids, sundews, kangaroo paws and the like to flourish in their exclusive niches. Their striking colours and shapes developed as a means of attracting the attention of the few pollinators found in the area. Walking in the 155-sq-km Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park in spring (September to November), it's possible to see orchids, banksias, clematis, cowslips and many other species, including the improbably named prickly moses.