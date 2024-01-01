This self-guided cave is managed by the Department of Parks and Wildlife (DPAW), which provides helmets and torches. Calgardup Cave has a seasonal underground lake and is an attractive illustration of the role of the caves in the ecosystem – a stream transports nutrients to the creatures living in the cave, while tree roots hang overhead.
Calgardup Cave
West Coast Australia
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.68 MILES
The main ticket office for Lake, Mammoth and Jewel Caves has excellent displays about caves, cave conservation and local fossil discoveries. You'll also…
20.15 MILES
A spectacular location on a private lake, Black Brewing Company, Ground to Cloud winery and Dune Distilling have joined forces at this tastings temple…
20.45 MILES
Rustic and relaxed, with beautiful Australian natives in the garden, this is the antidote to some of Margaret River's more grandiose tasting rooms and…
5.93 MILES
Offers a cellar door, wine tours and tastings (with optional and food pairings), petanque, and an outdoor cinema in summer. This Margaret River winery is…
27.5 MILES
This 500,000-year-old cave is associated in Wardandi spirituality with the victory of the good spirit Ngilgi over the evil spirit Wolgine. A whitefella…
16.62 MILES
The most spectacular of the region's caves, Jewel Cave has an impressive 5.9m straw stalactite, so far the longest seen in a tourist cave. Fossil remains…
23.48 MILES
Wild and windy Cape Leeuwin, where the Indian and Southern Oceans meet, is the most southwesterly point in Australia. It takes its name from a Dutch ship…
3.36 MILES
The formal gardens and Cape Dutch–style buildings delight at Voyager Estate. Tours of the estate include the kitchen garden that Rick Stein also loved…
Nearby West Coast Australia attractions
1.13 MILES
Mammoth Cave boasts a fossilised jawbone of Zygomaturus trilobus, a giant wombat-like creature, as well as other fossil remains and the impressive Mammoth…
2.48 MILES
This self-guided cave is managed by the Parks & Wildlife Service, which provides helmets and torches. Features steep ladders and scrambles. See it on a…
2.68 MILES
The main ticket office for Lake, Mammoth and Jewel Caves has excellent displays about caves, cave conservation and local fossil discoveries. You'll also…
3.36 MILES
The formal gardens and Cape Dutch–style buildings delight at Voyager Estate. Tours of the estate include the kitchen garden that Rick Stein also loved…
3.42 MILES
Local arts and crafts, 22km south of Margaret River, with a wide selection of jarrah furniture.
4.36 MILES
Housing Australia's largest collection of raptors, this centre, 5km south of Margaret River, rehabilitates many birds of prey each year. There are free…
7. Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park
4.38 MILES
Despite the vast areas of aridity it contains, WA also boasts a startling variety of endemic wildflowers. The Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park explodes…
5.93 MILES
Offers a cellar door, wine tours and tastings (with optional and food pairings), petanque, and an outdoor cinema in summer. This Margaret River winery is…