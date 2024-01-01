Calgardup Cave

West Coast Australia

This self-guided cave is managed by the Department of Parks and Wildlife (DPAW), which provides helmets and torches. Calgardup Cave has a seasonal underground lake and is an attractive illustration of the role of the caves in the ecosystem – a stream transports nutrients to the creatures living in the cave, while tree roots hang overhead.

