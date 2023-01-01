The main ticket office for Lake, Mammoth and Jewel Caves has excellent displays about caves, cave conservation and local fossil discoveries. You'll also find an authentic model cave and a 'cave crawl' experience. Behind the centre is Lake Cave, the prettiest of them all, where limestone formations are reflected in an underground stream. Tours depart hourly from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Lake Cave is the deepest of all the caves open to the public. There are more than 300 steps down to the entrance (a 62m drop).The vegetated entrance to this cave is spectacular and includes a karri tree with a girth of 7m and a deck overlooking it all.