Hear Paddy Hannan's talk of how he struck gold and try your hand at panning for gold and playing two-up (a popular miners' gambling game). Check out the vast mining machinery, climb into the shovel of an immense loader, and learn all about the hardships of mining life in the 1890s. If you're not claustrophobic, visit the underground refuge chamber that can keep 12 people alive for 72 hours.