Small and remote, this tiny Aboriginal community is home to only 20 people. Tourists are welcome; there are simple campsites and you can participate in a range of cultural activities such as hunting, fishing, traditional cooking and rock-art tours. Or just lie back and swim in the gorge. The turn-off is 4km south of the Great Northern Hwy and Victoria Hwy junction. Find them on Facebook (search for Wuggubun Community).