This vast 400,000-hectare former cattle station turned international resort incorporates scenic gorges (Amelia, El Questro) and Zebedee Springs. Boat tours explore Chamberlain Gorge or you can hire your own boat ($100). There are shady campsites and air-con bungalows at El Questro Station Township and also an outdoor bar and upmarket steakhouse (mains $28 to $44).

There are a million activities to choose from, but you'll pay for most of them.