Ngamoowalem Conservation Reserve

Immediately west of Kununurra, stretching to Parry Lagoons, is an area containing many hidden gorges, pools and springs culturally significant to the Miriwoong people. While most of the pools are seasonal and accessible by 4WD only, Molly Spring (Galjiba) is a refreshingly permanent pool only 2.5km from the Victoria Hwy and normally open to most vehicles all year. The pandanus-ringed pool is at the bottom of a small, quartzite cliff.

Other Reserve attractions include Valentine (Barndawooba) and Middle (Mayiba) springs and the aptly named Black Rock Falls (Thegooyeng), all of which are at their best in the Wet or early Dry season. With a 4WD, turn-off the highway onto Valentine Rd and you'll come to them all in turn. The windy dirt track continues onto Parry Lagoons.