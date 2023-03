Exmouth's showpiece houses the expanded visitor centre, plus three beautifully presented galleries. One covers the history of this young town that grew from an American air base in the 1960s. Reef to Range introduces you to the Ningaloo Reef and Cape Range fauna, while Cape Range explores the region's unique landscapes. The 55,000L Aquarium shows off 100 species of reef fish, while other displays regale you with tales of local shipwrecks.