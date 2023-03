On the east coast, a very scenic, partially sealed and at times dramatically narrow 11km-long road ascends a knife-edge ridge via rickety corners. A rough track (passable by 2WD) continues to Thomas Carter lookout (at 311m, with great views). From near the lookout, in the cooler months you can walk the 6.8km Badjirrajirra Trail. The signposted canyon road is 22km south of Exmouth (not suitable for caravans).