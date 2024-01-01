Follow the signpost from Yardie Creek Rd to find the 1907 cattle steamer shipwreck that ran aground on the reef. It's visible from the shore.
SS Mildura Wreck
West Coast Australia
27.82 MILES
This perfect sweep of powdery-white sand, lapped at by cerulean waters, is considered one of the top beaches in Australia. If snorkelling at the reef near…
3.83 MILES
It's hard to miss this hilltop lighthouse built in 1912. Spectacular views of the entire cape make it a great place for whale spotting and sunset watching.
Ningaloo Interpretation Centre
10.64 MILES
Exmouth's showpiece houses the expanded visitor centre, plus three beautifully presented galleries. One covers the history of this young town that grew…
23.97 MILES
On the east coast, a very scenic, partially sealed and at times dramatically narrow 11km-long road ascends a knife-edge ridge via rickety corners. A rough…
4.3 MILES
Visit this unstaffed interpretive centre by day to study turtle life cycles and obtain the Parks & Wildlife Service pamphlet Marine Turtles in Ningaloo…
2.96 MILES
In the shadow of the VLF antenna array, and within cycling range of Exmouth (13km to the south), the calm, sheltered waters of Bundegi Beach and…
11.2 MILES
A relatively short walk from town, this beach is popular with kitesurfers when an easterly is blowing. There are barbecues and picnic tables.
4.78 MILES
This appealing, long and narrow strip of white sand near Vlamingh Head Lighthouse is clothing-optional. It's 21km from Exmouth.
Nearby West Coast Australia attractions
5. Harold E Holt Naval Communication Station
7.42 MILES
Six kilometres north of Exmouth is this naval communication station, built in the 1960s. The town of Exmouth was built at the same time as the station, to…
6. Ningaloo Interpretation Centre
10.64 MILES
Exmouth's showpiece houses the expanded visitor centre, plus three beautifully presented galleries. One covers the history of this young town that grew…
11.2 MILES
A relatively short walk from town, this beach is popular with kitesurfers when an easterly is blowing. There are barbecues and picnic tables.
18.86 MILES
Spot migratory birds among the mangroves, or just wander out along the tidal flats. Bring insect repellent. The turn-off is about 6km south of the park…