Dating back to 1851, Seppelt is one of the pioneers of Great Western's wine-growing industry. As well as tastings, the main reason to visit is for the tours of its 150-year-old cellars, comprising hand-dug tunnels that span 3km. Tours provide an overview of Seppelt's rich history, including its role as Australia's first producer of sparkling wine.

While it still uses local grapes, its production centre has relocated to the Barossa; it's a little surreal to see multimillion-dollar equipment sitting here unused.