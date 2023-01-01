Grampians National Park (Gariwerd)

Rising up from the western Victorian plains, and acting as a haven for bushwalkers, rock climbers and nature-lovers, the Grampians are one of the state’s most significant natural and cultural features. The rich diversity of wildlife and flora, the unique rock formations, the Aboriginal rock art, the spectacular viewpoints and the extensive network of trails and bush campsites are sure to keep all visitors busy.

The local Aboriginal Jardwadjali people called the mountains Gariwerd – in the local language 'gari' means 'pointed mountain', while 'werd' means 'shoulder'. Explorer Thomas Mitchell named the ranges the Grampians after the mountains in Scotland.